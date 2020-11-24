Knoxville police find large collection of stolen decorations, looking for owners

The Knoxville Police Department said that officers investigated West Knoxville thefts and found a collection of stolen wreaths, rugs and other decorations.

Several people around Knoxville may have noticed some of their decorations missing from their front doors.

The Knoxville Police Department said that they found a large collection of stolen wreaths, rugs and other decorations while investigating a string of West Knoxville thefts. They said they believed most of the items were taken from apartment complexes around Ten Mile Road.

Police posted pictures of the stolen items on their Facebook page on Tuesday. Several autumn wreaths were shown among the stolen property, along with many doormats. Figurines were also among the stolen items, police said.