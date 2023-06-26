Knoxville police working to find man responsible for Bebo's Cafe shooting

24-year-old Destiny Jones was struck by gunfire at Bebo’s Cafe and died following a crash on the Alcoa Highway ramp, according to police.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in finding the person involved in the Bebo's Cafe shooting in May.

After the investigation, Jaheim Houston was recently indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to Knoxville police.

KPD detectives are working to locate Jaheim Houston, 22 of Knoxville.

24-year-old Destiny Jones was struck by gunfire at Bebo’s Cafe and died following a crash on the Alcoa Highway ramp to Neyland Drive, KPD said. Medical Examiner’s Office personnel ruled that Jones died as a result of the blunt force trauma from the crash.

Houston is considered armed and dangerous, KPD said.