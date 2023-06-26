Knoxville police working to find man responsible for Bebo's Cafe shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in finding the person involved in the Bebo's Cafe shooting in May.
After the investigation, Jaheim Houston was recently indicted by a Knox County Grand Jury for two counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to Knoxville police.
24-year-old Destiny Jones was struck by gunfire at Bebo’s Cafe and died following a crash on the Alcoa Highway ramp to Neyland Drive, KPD said. Medical Examiner’s Office personnel ruled that Jones died as a result of the blunt force trauma from the crash.
Houston is considered armed and dangerous, KPD said.
If you have information on Houston’s whereabouts, you can contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.