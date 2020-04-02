Update Feb. 4, 2020, at 8:45 a.m.:

An investigation is underway after a shooting at a home in the Fort Sanders neighborhood Monday night.

Knoxville Police said a 21-year-old man fired shots at two attempted burglars at around 6:54 p.m. He told investigators that two male subjects had attempted to force entry through the back door of the home on the 100-block of James Agee Street, police said.

According to the release, the man said he fired at least two shots at the suspects in self-defense and the suspects took off towards Grand Avenue.

"Around that same time, patrol officers responded to the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, where a 27-year-old male matching the description of one of the suspects had arrived with at least two gunshot wounds to the abdomen," Knoxville Police spokesperson Scott Erland said.

Erland said he was transferred to the UT Medical Center for treatment for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

"It is unknown at this time if the two incidents are connected," he said.

Knoxville Police said investigators with the violent crimes unit responded to the Fort Sanders hospital as well as the residence on James Agee Street to begin its investigation.

Original story Feb. 3, 2020, at 7:54 p.m.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating another shooting in the Fort Sanders neighborhood.

According to KPD, officers are investigating a shooting at the 100 block of James Agee Street.

RELATED: Shooting near East Tennessee Children's Hospital leaves business asking for more safety in area

RELATED: KPD looking for suspect after man wounded in Fort Sanders apartment complex shooting

Police said they do not believe "any suspects are outstanding."