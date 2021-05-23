Knoxville police investigating deadly shooting on MLK Jr. Avenue

KPD said a 37-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a house with at least one gunshot wound. This is the fourth fatal shooting in East Knoxville this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville on Saturday night

The Knoxville Police Department said it happened at 2919 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at around 11:45 p.m.

KPD said 37-year-old Constance Davidson was unresponsive inside a house with at least one gunshot wound when officers arrived. She was pronounced dead a the scene.

Police said no one has been arrested or charged in connection to the shooting.

KPD said the investigation is ongoing.

So far this year, there have been 21 victims of fatal shootings, according to data.

This is the fourth fatal shooting in East Knoxville this week and the fifth deadly shooting there this month. That's tied for the deadliest week this year.