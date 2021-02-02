KPD investigating fatal shooting reported on Longview Road

A man was found inside of the apartment suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, KPD said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting left one man dead inside an apartment on Longview Road early Wednesday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Longview Road to conduct an investigation after receiving a 9-1-1 call that had been disconnected.

While en route to the area, police said that a second call was received regarding a gunshot victim at 603 Longview.

Upon arrival, officers said they found an open apartment door. A man was found inside of the apartment suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, KPD said.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene.

The investigation remains in the preliminary stages. KPD said that there are no suspects in custody at this time.