'Devastating and heartbreaking' | Knoxville Police investigating three deadly shootings from the past week

In the last six days, KPD officers have responded to scenes where at least four people appeared to have died from gunshot wounds.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From October 17 through November 22, no one shot and killed another person within Knoxville city limits, according to Knoxville Police Department data.

That changed the week of Thanksgiving. KPD responded to three deadly shootings. At least four people were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

"It's difficult to say when or why these things may happen," said Lakenya Middlebrook, the Knoxville Community Safety Officer. "But, it's important for us every time that we rally as a community to support those who have lost their loved ones."

On November 23, police said they found 49-year-old Frank Vinson dead outside of a home on Fifth Avenue.

At least two others were shot, although KPD said their injuries were not life-threatening.

On November 24, KPD found 27-year-old Martel Thomas dead in a car on McConnell Street. They said the Thanksgiving shooting appeared to be targeted.

Thomas had just moved to Knoxville from Detroit.

On November 27, KPD found two people dead inside a home on Graves Street with apparent gunshot wounds. The department hasn't released many details about their deaths.

"Unfortunately, sometimes, there may be things that happen that we could not anticipate or did not see coming," Middlebrook said. "It's important for us to try every single time to interrupt the cycles of violence where we can."

She said she hopes her team's prevention work will become a long-term solution for the city.