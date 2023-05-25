KPD: Man taken into custody after 'seemingly random' assault on juvenile female walking her dog in Northwest Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department said the assault happened outside The Palmer apartments, and Zachary Nelson was arrested on May 23.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a man was arrested on May 23 after a "seemingly random" assault on a juvenile female on May 12.

They said the juvenile was walking her dog outside of The Palmer apartments when 20-year-old Zachary Nelson assaulted her and ran away. They said he was taken into custody on May 23.

KPD said during their investigation, they also got a warrant charging Nelson with stalking after he "allegedly followed a different woman at The Palmer apartments for several days and made an unsolicited advance."

They said they also learned about several other instances of a man showing similar behavior, including stalking and uninvited physical contact at apartment complexes and public areas across Knox County.

They asked anyone with a similar experience who has not reported it to KPD, to call the violent crimes unit detectives at 865-215-7315.