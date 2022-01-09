KPD: Suspect arrested after barricading himself in Fountain City home

The suspect, Jason Copley, escaped from the Morgan Co. Correctional Facility after walking away from a work detail, according to the Tennessee Dept. of Corrections

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Morgan County Correctional Facility escapee is in custody after he barricaded himself in a North Knoxville home early Sunday morning.

The suspect, 44-year-old Jason Copley, peacefully surrendered after around three hours of extended negotiations, according to KPD.

The home Copley where barricaded himself is in the 2800 block of Woodrow Drive in Fountain City, according to KPD.

The Tennessee Department of Corrections alerted KPD and the Tennessee Highway Patrol about Copley after he walked away from a work detail. KPD and THP searched for Copley, found his location and called in negotiators. The negotiators arrived around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, KPD said.

No injuries were reported, according to KPD.