KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she was wounded in an East Knoxville shooting.

KPD officers initially responded to a domestic disturbance and found the woman wounded in her front yard. Her condition was unknown as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

According to KPD, the call came in shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunset Avenue.

No other details were available.