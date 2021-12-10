Knoxville police searching for man charged with stalking, vandalism and aggravated assault

Donnie Marquis Tharpe, 32, was last seen in the area of Wilson Avenue and was driving a blue 2007 Chevy Impala.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were looking for a 32-year-old man wanted on several kinds of charges on Friday.

They said Donnie Marquis Tharpe is charged with aggravated stalking, vandalism and aggravated assault. He was last seen in the area around Wilson Avenue and had been driving a blue 2007 Chevy Impala with Tennessee license plates, according to police.

His last known address was at 2727 Fort Stanley Way, police said. They also warned people that he should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about Tharpe's location should reach out to East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online, or by calling them at 865-215-7165. People who reach out will remain anonymous, police said.