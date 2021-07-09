Knoxville police searching for suspects in string of catalytic converter thefts

Police said the suspects were spotted driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee in thefts at the Red Cross off Middlebrook Pike and at McKay's on Papermill Place Way.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles in West Knoxville.

According to KPD, the suspects stole converters off vehicles parked at the Red Cross on Middlebrook Pike on September 21, one of which belonged to a volunteer.

The suspects were also spotted after a converter was stolen off a vehicle at McKay's on Papermill Place Way on September 17.

KPD said the suspects were seen pictured below in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Help needed to identify the pictured suspects, who stole multiple catalytic converters from vehicles park at the Red... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Friday, October 1, 2021