Knoxville police searching for suspects in string of catalytic converter thefts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing catalytic converters off of vehicles in West Knoxville.
According to KPD, the suspects stole converters off vehicles parked at the Red Cross on Middlebrook Pike on September 21, one of which belonged to a volunteer.
The suspects were also spotted after a converter was stolen off a vehicle at McKay's on Papermill Place Way on September 17.
KPD said the suspects were seen pictured below in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Anyone that has information is asked to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimes Stoppers online or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.