Knoxville — The suspect of an overnight burglary was shot by a resident of the house during the break in on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD received a burglary in progress call at 1:22 a.m. for a house on the 2400 block of Lamp Drive. KPD officers and investigators responded and are currently investigating the incident, the release said.

