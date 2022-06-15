Knoxville police searching for man accused of robbing a 92-year-old woman outside her home

KPD said it has warrants out for Michael Bledsoe's arrest, saying he snatched the woman's purse outside her home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a man accused of robbing a 92-year-old woman outside her home in North Knoxville on Sunday.

KPD said it has warrants out for the arrest of Michael Bledsoe, 32, of Knoxville.

Officers responded to a robbery at a home near Tazewell Pike on Sunday around 4 p.m. According to KPD, the woman reported she had arrived home from the Sam's Club on Knoxville Center Drive. As she unlocked her door, she said an unknown man approached her, snatched her purse and ran. KPD said the purse had cash and credit cards inside, which were later used at local businesses.

KPD said investigators discovered the man had followed the woman home from the Sam's Club in a Ford pick-up truck before he robbed her.

Bledsoe is charged with robbery, identity theft, evading arrest and sale and delivery of marijuana.