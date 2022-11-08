KPD: Seven cars stolen last week in Knoxville, with keys still in the ignition

The Knoxville Police Department is reminding people to shut off their cars any time they leave them unoccupied.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said seven cars were stolen so far this week. They said the cars were left running with keys still in the ignition after the drivers left them unoccupied.

The police department said people should never leave their car unlocked and running if they need to leave it unattended. They should shut off their engine, take their keys and lock the car every time they leave it, regardless of how long they plan to be away from the car.

"It only takes seconds for somebody to steal a car that is left running," KPD said on social media. "Lock your car and shut off the engine every time!"