KPD: Number of stolen cars down so far into 2023, compared to last year

So far into 2023, the Knoxville Police Department said 383 vehicles were reported stolen. That's down by 66 compared to last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said fewer cars have been reported so far this year across the city. They also said around two-thirds of vehicles reported stolen were recovered.

Detective Brian Foulks, an auto theft detective with KPD, said he works with car owners to help them find their vehicles if they're stolen.

"I found them in the river. I found them at chop shops. I have found them at the junkyard. I found them just in a parking lot, abandoned. It's all over the place," he said. "It becomes seasonal as summer comes along. You'll see more juveniles out doing vehicle break-ins that often turn into auto thefts."

He also said juveniles as young as 11 years old could sometimes be behind auto thefts.

"They'll go to places where there are more vehicles parked at. So, parking lots, parking garages, and apartment complexes, because they can go through and they can get more effect — more bang for your back," said Foulks.

According to KPD data, 383 vehicles were reported stolen so far in the year. At the same point in 2022, they said 449 vehicles were reported stolen. Around 40 cars have been stolen over the last two weeks, KPD said.

Technology plays a major role in how likely a car is to get stolen. A Ford built in the early 2000s has a higher chance of being stolen, compared to a newer Volkswagon that uses a keyless system with an alarm alerting people if the car is turned on without the key nearby.

"As technology progresses, it's getting a lot harder to steal one, which is why most people now are trying to get the keys one way or another," said Foulks.