KPD: Knoxville man charged after suspected road rage shooting on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a Knoxville man was charged with aggravated assault after a suspected road rage shooting on I-40 East near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit on Monday afternoon.

Officials said Damion Baskin, 22, allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and fired at least one time but did not hit or hurt anyone.

According to the arrest report, the victim called 911 around 4:15 p.m. to report the incident. They told police they were driving east on I-40 in Knoxville when a red car merged onto the interstate behind them at exit 394 from Asheville Highway. The victim said the red car sped up and pulled up next to their vehicle, saying the suspect pointed a pistol at them out the passenger-side window.

The victim said the suspect then moved behind them before they heard a noise that sounded like a gunshot. The victim looked at their rear view mirror and said they saw Baskin holding a pistol out the driver-side window. The victim said they heard a second gunshot before the red car tried to pull up next to them again.

The victim said they slowed down and the red car passed them. According to the arrest report, the victim was on the phone with dispatchers as they followed the red car as it got off I-40 at exit 415 to Asheville Highway and Dandridge. The red car stopped at a location on West Price Road, according to the arrest report.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department found Baskin a short time later, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol took him back to Knoxville to meet with KPD officers, according to officials.

KPD said it recovered the gun.