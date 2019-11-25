KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville teenager admitted that he threw an object at a Canada goose and killed it.

Court records show 19-year-old Kenneth Anderson pleaded guilty last week to illegal destruction of wildlife. A judge sentenced Anderson to 6 months in jail, then suspended that sentence, which means Anderson will not serve jail time

Video posted to social media back in September and shared widely shows Anderson throwing what appears to be a large stick or crowbar at a flock of geese and hitting one of them.

WBIR has not obtained the rights to the video, but the goose can be heard wailing in pain after it was struck. You could see one of its wings stick straight up like something was wrong.

The person recording the video could be heard laughing and saying "that's dead, boy."

Someone also later posted a photo of the goose dead on the street.

Federal law protects Canada geese. It is illegal to harm geese, their eggs, or their nests in the United States without permission from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.