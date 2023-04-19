KPD: Man wounded in shooting on Ulster Ave.

The Knoxville Police Department said on Wednesday that no information about possible suspects was available.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday that a man was shot and taken to the hospital with wounds that did not appear life-threatening.

They said the shooting happened on the 1900 block of Ulster Avenue. They also said that no information about any possible suspects was available as of Wednesday afternoon.

They said that the investigation was still in its early stages. Additional information about the shooting, such as the circumstances surrounding it or the identity of the victim, was not immediately available.

