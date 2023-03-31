KPD: Motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run on Western Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a motorcyclist.
On Wednesday, March 29, officers responded to a crash on Western Avenue near University Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to KPD.
KPD said it believes a motorcycle was driving west on Western Avenue when it was rear-ended by a vehicle that drove away from the scene.
The motorcyclist, an adult man, was transported to the UT Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries. He has since died, according to KPD.
Anyone with information regarding the driver or suspect vehicle is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.