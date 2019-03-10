KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman charged in a wrong-way crash on I-40 that killed a man on his way to work in May is expected in court Thursday morning.

Kara Wakefield, 31, is scheduled for a status hearing at 9 a.m.

She's charged with vehicular homicide, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, going the wrong way and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility.

Darrell Guilliams, 56, was driving to work in West Knoxville early May 4 when Wakefield crashed into him, authorities allege. Wakefield was driving east in a Hyundai Elantra in a westbound lane of I-40 when she collided with Guilliams' Toyota Camry near the Liberty Street overpass, according to police.

Guilliams died in the crash. Wakefield suffered serious injuries. A dog in her vehicle died.

RELATED: Knoxville woman charged in wrong-way I-40 crash that killed motorist, dog

Wakefield's blood-alcohol level was higher than .08 percent, charges state.

She's been in the Knox County Jail since late August. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Court records show Wakefield had also been charged with DUI in Loudon County in a November 2018 case.

Kara D. Wakefield, 30, taken after her November 2018 DUI arrest in Loudon County.

Loudon County Sheriff's Office

RELATED: Justice for Darrell: Victim's sister thankful after woman indicted in deadly wrong-way I-40 crash

RELATED: Witnesses say woman driving wrong-way on I-40 intentionally caused crash