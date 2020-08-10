Knoxville woman admits guilt in 2017 fatal crash

Pauline S. Tyra, 59, faces an agreed four-year sentence in Knox County Criminal Court.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A Knoxville woman has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in a 2017 crash that killed her passenger.

Pauline S. Tyra, 59, faces an agreed four-year sentence in Knox County Criminal Court. All time was suspended except for 75 days, which she was to serve on probation, records show. She also will lose her drivers license for three years.

Her plea was filed Tuesday. She was indicted in 2018.

Tyra was driving Feb. 12, 2017, on Stock Creek Road in South Knox County with Ronnie Sue Lowe, 58, when her 2003 Pontiac left the road and hit a tree. Lowe, of Seymour, died in the crash, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Tyra suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.