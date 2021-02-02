Knoxville woman charged with TennCare fraud

Authorities identified her as Donna Pinkerton, 58.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman faces a felony charge of TennCare fraud for lying to get thousands of dollars in healthcare insurance benefits, authorities announced Tuesday.

The woman was identified as Donna Pinkerton, 58. She's charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services between $10,000 and $60,000, also a felony.

The Office of Inspector General or OIG, investigates alleged TennCare fraud.

It along with the Knoxville Police Department announced Tuesday Pinkerton's arrest.