Knoxville woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography production

Breanna Sluder, 27, was sentenced to a term of 30 years and will be required to register with the sex offender registry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman was sentenced to 30 years in prison on charges that she produced images and video files showing child pornography.

Officials said that Breanna Cierra Sluder, 27, was sentenced in federal court on December 9. They said she pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography.

According to a release from officials, investigators searched her home after obtaining a warrant. They said that National Center for Missing and Exploited Children gave information to the Knoxville Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children Unit about images of child pornography produced in the city.

During the investigation, authorities said they found images and videos showing the sexual victimization of an infant and a toddler by Sluder.

After serving her term, Sluder will be required to register with the sex offender registry in any state she lives in, works in or attends school in.