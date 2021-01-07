Knoxville woman sentenced to a decade in prison in 2017 Oak Ridge opioid overdose death

The DOJ said Carinci worked to distribute heroin and fentanyl for a drug trafficking organization in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville woman will serve more than a decade in prison after she pleaded guilty to possessing and distributing opioids in connection with an overdose death in 2017.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Tennessee, 28-year-old Katerina Carinci pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and heroin, as well as distribution of fentanyl.

Judge Thomas Varlan sentenced Carinci to 125 months in prison along with five years of supervised release as part of a plea agreement.

The Department of Justice said between May 2017 and September 2017 Carinci worked to distribute heroin and fentanyl for a drug trafficking organization in East Tennessee. Court documents said she obtained drugs from leaders of the organization and distributed them to various customers.