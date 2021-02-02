Knoxville man convicted of raping child repeatedly over several years

A jury found Gouge guilty of three counts of child rape among other charges.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville man has been convicted of raping a child repeatedly over several years.

Knox County Criminal Court jurors convicted Robert V. Gouge, 47, of three counts of rape of a child, one count of attempted rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery, according to the Knox County District Attorney General's Office.

Gouge is to be sentenced June 24. Judge Kyle Hixson will impose sentence.

He faces a minimum term of 25 years without the chance for parole.

Gouge had known the child from an early age, according to the prosecution.

The state alleged Gouge's assaults on the victim started when the child was age 9 and continued until she turned age 12.

By April 2019, when the victim was 15, the state Department of Children's Services learned of the abuse. The Knoxville Police Department investigated and arrested Gouge.

According to Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen's office, prosecutors will seek the maximum time allowed under the law for Gouge.