KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Two men were seen walking with rifles down Sims Road in South Knoxville on Sunday night, the Knoxville Police Department said in a news release.

One of the men, 23-year-old Marcus Cummings, was arrested after a search for the men by KPD along with the Knox County Sheriff's Office, K-9 and aviation units.

KPD had initially received a report of gunfire and a report of two men walking down the road with rifles on Sunday around 11 p.m. One of them was wearing a ski mask. Both men fled the area after they were approached by an officer, the release said, starting the search.

Cummings was apprehended by on the K-9s and KPD was able to find the rifles, according to the release.

KPD is still trying to identify the second suspect.