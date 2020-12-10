KPD: Man dead after North Knoxville shooting off Texas Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are looking for the person who shot and killed a man off Texas Avenue.
KPD said it happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in parking lot B near Lonsdale Homes in the 1900-block of Texas Avenue.
Officers said they arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds inside a car, which had crashed into another parked car in the parking lot.
KPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness said they saw a man wearing red shorts and a white shirt leave the car before officers arrived, according to KPD.
KPD's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212.