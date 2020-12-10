KPD: Man dead after North Knoxville shooting off Texas Avenue

Officers said they arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds inside a car, which had crashed into a parked car in a parking lot near Lonsdale Homes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they are looking for the person who shot and killed a man off Texas Avenue.

KPD said it happened around 12:45 a.m. Monday in parking lot B near Lonsdale Homes in the 1900-block of Texas Avenue.

Officers said they arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds inside a car, which had crashed into another parked car in the parking lot.

KPD said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness said they saw a man wearing red shorts and a white shirt leave the car before officers arrived, according to KPD.