KPD: 10-year-old accidentally shot at community center; 14-year-old in custody

KPD says the incident happened Wednesday morning at the Phyllis Wheatley Center.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 10-year-old boy was in critical condition Wednesday morning after being accidentally shot at a Knoxville community center, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Police took the 14-year-old suspect into custody after they looked into what happened at the Phyllis Wheatley Center at 124 S. Cruze St.

According to authorities, the gun was inside the 14-year-old's backpack when it went off inside the gym. After police detained the teen, they found two guns inside their backpack.

The teen is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of reckless endangerment, KPD said.

The center is operated by the YWCA in Knoxville.

No names have been released.

KPD said the 14-year-old was "nearby" the center when the teen was detained.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

"There is no active threat," a KPD release states. The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses told 10News the 14-year-old had the gun in a backpack before it accidentally went off.

Monica McMullen, who has lived in the area for years, said she received a phone call from her granddaughter asking if she was ok after hearing about the shooting.

"It upset me so bad because I know it's a good place to be," she said. "I was very concerned about what was happening over there."

The YWCA issued a statement about the incident shortly after it was reported, saying the child's family was contacted. It said staff members contacted families of any children that were at the center attending the summer program, saying those children were being picked up from the facility.

The YWCA said it will alert families directly on what plans it has for the rest of the week and beyond for the summer program.