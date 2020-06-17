KPD: 17-year-old arrested for auto theft and several vehicle burglaries

The suspect has been charged with nine offenses, including multiple car burglaries and felony evading.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was arrested early Wednesday morning, around 2:45 a.m., after Knoxville Police officers said they responded to calls about car burglaries in the Bay Street and Cindy Lane area, in North Knoxville.

After officers arrived, they said the suspect jumped into nearby bushes. After they warned him about a K-9 unit, they said the suspect surrendered and was arrested without any other incident.

Later, KPD said they found he was driving a Mazda SUV that was stolen from a business on Western Avenue earlier that evening. They said the 17-year-old hit and damaged a gate in the parking lot.

Later, authorities said they received calls about the same person trying to break into vehicles on Kingsmore Drive. As officers arrived there, they said he fled in the Mazda.

He has been charged with felony evading, auto theft, hit and run and multiple car burglaries. Officials are continuing to investigate the incident, and they said more charges may be added.