KPD: 17-year-old arrested for DUI; found with shotgun in pants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it has arrested a 17-year-old for a non-injury hit-and-run crash.

Officers said around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, the juvenile crashed into an unoccupied car in downtown Knoxville and left the scene before officers arrived.

Outstanding work by KPD officers, who recovered a loaded shotgun from a 17-year-old male on Wednesday night. The male was involved in a non-injury hit-and-run crash in downtown Knoxville and later fled from officers. pic.twitter.com/B2nDikOeQq — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 5, 2022

KPD said officers found the teen shortly after the crash at a hotel on Merchant Drive. The juvenile was arrested without incident, and officers found he concealed a shotgun in his pants.