KPD: 17-year-old arrested for DUI; found with shotgun in pants

Knoxville Police said he was arrested at a hotel on Merchant Drive without incident, and he concealed a shotgun in his pants.
Credit: Knoxville Police

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it has arrested a 17-year-old for a non-injury hit-and-run crash.

Officers said around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, the juvenile crashed into an unoccupied car in downtown Knoxville and left the scene before officers arrived.

KPD said officers found the teen shortly after the crash at a hotel on Merchant Drive. The juvenile was arrested without incident, and officers found he concealed a shotgun in his pants.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful weapon possession, DUI, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident. 

