KPD: 17-year-old arrested for DUI; found with shotgun in pants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it has arrested a 17-year-old for a non-injury hit-and-run crash.
Officers said around 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday night, the juvenile crashed into an unoccupied car in downtown Knoxville and left the scene before officers arrived.
KPD said officers found the teen shortly after the crash at a hotel on Merchant Drive. The juvenile was arrested without incident, and officers found he concealed a shotgun in his pants.
The juvenile was charged with unlawful weapon possession, DUI, evading arrest and leaving the scene of an accident.