KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 17-year-old is in custody after a shooting at a Knoxville apartment complex overnight.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting at 414 Flats on North Forest Park Boulevard around 1 a.m. Thursday.

A female, 19, and male, 23, reportedly told investigators they just got home when a man they didn't know confronted them and fired multiple shots at their car.

"The victims were not struck by the gunfire and fled the scene," KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

Shortly after officers arrived on scene, investigators said a suspect was taken into custody and had a 9mm handgun.

The teen was taken into custody, KPD said. He faces juvenile petitions for attempted first-degree murder and prohibited handgun possession.

Knox County's Violent Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation and no further information is available at this time, KPD said.

