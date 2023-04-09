KPD: 17-year-old charged after early morning shooting on Coker Avenue

According to Knoxville Police, the female teen is charged with attempted second-degree murder and weapon charges after shooting a man.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said it arrested a 17-year-old female after shooting a man early Monday morning.

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting call at the 2400 block of Coker Avenue and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said a teen at the scene was detained by officers. After an investigation, KPD charged the teen with attempted second-degree murder and prohibited possession of a handgun among other charges.