KPD: 18-year-old arrested, accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old

The Knoxville Police Department arrested 18-year-old Iran Lyons at his home on Saturday. Lyons is accused of shooting and killing Rahleik Garcia on Valentine's Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville teenager is behind bars for murder, after being accused of killing a 21-year-old, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD officers with the Community Engagement Response Team arrested 18-year-old Iran Lyons at his home on Pickett Avenue in Mechanicsville Saturday.

Lyons is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Rahleik Garcia on Valentine's Day. On that Tuesday in February, officers responded to the shooting on Badgett Drive, near Goins Drive.

There, KPD said they found Garcia at around 5 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD said they believe several suspects ran from the scene.

Lyons is now indicted for first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, and numerous other charges. He's due in court on May 1.

According to arrest records, Lyons was last in the Knox County jail on January 11, 2023 for unlawful possession of a weapon. Officers had responded to a shooting call at Lyons' house on Pickett Avenue.