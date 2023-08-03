KPD: 18-year-old charged after shooting, killing brother on Copeland Street

Knoxville police believe the suspect shot his brother following a domestic, physical altercation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

At around 11:15 p.m., KPD Officers responded to the 2600 block of Copeland Street on the report of shots fired with a possible victim, according to officials. KPD arrived on the scene and found a man, identified as 22-year-old Joseph Norris, who was shot multiple times.

Officers treated the victim until he was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where later he died, KPD said. The suspect was also taken to UT Medical Center to be evaluated for injuries that were allegedly sustained in the altercation.

Based on the investigation by KPD, they believe the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Logan Norris, shot his brother Joseph following a domestic, physical altercation that started inside the home at Copeland Street.