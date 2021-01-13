KPD: 19-year-old arrested after shooting, injuring his mother's husband during argument

Police said the victim was struck in the stomach and transported to the UT Medical Center with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 19-year-old has been arrested after shooting and injuring his mother's husband during an argument at a residence on Harvey Street.

On Wednesday around 12:05 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Harvey Street in reference to a shooting with a victim.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant, who alleged that her son, identified as 19-year-old Jamarcus McBee, had shot her husband following an argument inside the residence.

The suspect left the scene after the shooting but was found by officers a short time later near Glenwood Avenue and Armstrong Avenue.

McBee was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic assault and public intoxication.