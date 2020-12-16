KPD: 2 arrested on several charges after chase in stolen vehicle

Both suspects were also charged with auto theft as it was discovered that the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Knox County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two juveniles have been arrested on several charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

On Tuesday around 8:15 p.m., the Knoxville Police Department observed a silver Toyota Camry on Western Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle that was possibly involved in two shootings that were reported earlier in the day.

The first shooting was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the area of Kenner Avenue and Taylor Homes Road, while the second shooting occurred around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Moses Avenue and College Street.

No injuries were reported, but various damage to property and residences was reported.

While conducting a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, the vehicle fled from officers, police said.

Officers chased the vehicle until it crashed at the ramp to I-275 South from Baxter Avenue.

According to a release, the occupants then fled from the vehicle and officers continued to chase the suspects on foot. Following that foot pursuit, two juvenile male suspects were arrested.

Police said that one suspect, a 16-year-old male, was found in possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia, while a backpack was also recovered that contained a black handgun. He was charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile, simple possession, unlawful drug paraphernalia, and evading arrest.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old male, was charged with possession of a handgun by a juvenile and evading arrest.

Both suspects were also charged with auto theft as it was discovered that the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Knox County.