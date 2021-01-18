2 dead after overnight shooting at Mag Lounge, KPD says

The investigation remains in preliminary stages.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two people are dead after an overnight shooting reported at Mag Lounge, police said.

On Monday around 2:45 a.m., the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shooting at the Mag Lounge at 2658 East Magnolia Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers said they found one male gunshot victim in the parking lot.

Officer said the victim was transported to the UT Medical Center and was later pronounced dead.

While on the scene, officers were alerted that a second gunshot victim who was shot at the same location arrived at the Fort Sanders Medical Center. According to a press release, that victim was also later pronounced dead.

Investigators with the KPD Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab personnel responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

The investigation remains in the preliminary stages.