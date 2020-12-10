KPD: 2 deadly shootings mere hours apart

Two people are dead after two separate shootings, one at Lonsdale home apartments and the other happening 3 hours before at the Red Roof Inn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A community rocked by gun violence - again.



"I would like to sit on my couch look at my tv and not worry about something coming through this window it's no different than anybody else," 83-year-old Margaret Lee said



Early Monday morning Knoxville police were called to a parking lot at Lonsdale Homes apartments near Texas Avenue. Where they found a man dead in his car crashed into a white SUV

In an effort trying to leave the complex, the man drove into lot B of the property.

Margaret Lee has lived in this area for 62 years and she is fed up.



"I can only tell you how I feel that I'm tired, and if I could afford it I wouldn't live here because it's not a fit place for anyone to live, kids running up and down the street, any of them could have got shot," Lee said.



It was the second of two deadly shootings in Knoxville this weekend, just 10 days after city leaders vowed to strengthen the cities efforts against crime.

Three hours before Police responded to a shooting at Red Roof Inn on Central Avenue Pike.



"At first, I thought it was a someone banging on the rail real loud, then I realized it was a gunshot," said Lee Schwuchow



Lee Schwuchow was staying at the hotel and heard the gunfire.



"There were so many I couldn't count them," Schwuchow said.



KPD is still searching for suspects in both shootings. While city leaders say they are making this a top priority for law enforcement.



Lee said the problem can be resolved.



"It's gone take everyone one of us to stand on our own two feet, getting together talking to each other, not about each other," Lee said.