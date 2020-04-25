KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder Friday after a woman was found dead at Ridgebrook Apartments.

Knoxville Police officers responded to a call at the West Knoxville apartment complex at around 7 a.m. Friday morning, according to a press release. Officers said that when they arrived Shawn Case, 27, refused to leave the residence.

After almost two hours, authorities said Case left the apartment and was sent to the Public Safety Building for questions. Inside the apartment, they said they found the body of Brittney Webb, 32.

The body was sent to Regional Forensic Center for an autopsy and police are continuing to investigate the case, according to authorities.

Case was booked into the Knox County Detention Center and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond, authorities said.

