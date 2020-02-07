KPD: 3 teens injured after Northwest Knoxville shooting

KPD said after investigating, it appears the three teen victims were attempting to make a "prearranged sale" with the suspects.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said three people were injured after a shooting in Northwest Knoxville Wednesday.

KPD said it happened at Divide Street and Savoy Street at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said when they arrived they found three victims who were shot: two of the victims have severe injuries and were transported to UT Medical Center and a third victim had minor injuries.

Officers said two men had guns and began shooting then left on foot.