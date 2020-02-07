KPD: 3 teens injured after Northwest Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said three people were injured after a shooting in Northwest Knoxville Wednesday.
KPD said it happened at Divide Street and Savoy Street at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday.
Officers said when they arrived they found three victims who were shot: two of the victims have severe injuries and were transported to UT Medical Center and a third victim had minor injuries.
KPD said after investigating, it appears the three teen victims were attempting to make a "prearranged sale" with the suspects.
Officers said two men had guns and began shooting then left on foot.
KPD said there are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing.