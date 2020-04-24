The Knoxville Police Department is thankful for the actions of three boys who they said helped bring a burglar into custody.

According to KPD, officers responded to a home burglary on the 1000 block of Cedarhill Road in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood of West Knoxville.

KPD said three boys were on their bikes around Whitlow Logan Park and witnessed Larry Bradley, 43, take a road bike and chainsaw from a garage of a home.

KPD said the boys followed the suspect and saw him turn left onto Alta Vista Way. Officers were able to take Bradley into custody on Tawanda Trail and recovered the stolen items.

KPD said Bradley was already out on bond for aggravated burglary and was charged with another count of aggravated burglary.