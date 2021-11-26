KPD: 45-year-old man charged after man found with stab wounds in downtown Knoxville Friday

Police said that John Ray Williams, 45, was charged with aggravated assault after a man was found with one or more times.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said a 45-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault after they received reports Friday of a man spotted with stab wounds on Henley Street near Clinch Avenue.

They identified the victim as Kevin Turner, 45, and said he appeared to have been stabbed one or more times. Police said they could not initially find a crime scene or identify suspects after approaching Turner.

However, officials said that after extensively searching for a suspect, they were able to identify John Ray Williams, 45, and charged him with aggravated assault.

Information about the condition of the victim and circumstances surrounding the stabbing was not immediately available.