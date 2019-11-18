KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seven teenagers are facing charges after an attack at West Town Mall over the weekend.

On Saturday night, Knoxville Police said officers responded to the mall after a man and woman said they had been assaulted and robbed. The man told investigators they had been shopping at the mall when he was attacked with punches and kicks and robbed by between six and eight younger males.

The woman said she saw the alleged attack and tried to intervene but was instead attacked and robbed as well, according to KPD.

Seven male teens between the ages of 13 and 16 were taken into custody shortly after, police said.

According to KPD, deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office saw four of the teens exit a Hyundai Genesis in the parking lot of the Walgreen’s on Kingston Pike across the street. Officers took them into custody at the Taco Bell nearby.

Deputies said they also saw two teens driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was following the Hyundai Genesis out of the mall parking lot earlier so they pulled them over and took them into custody.

KPD said the seventh and final suspect was taken into custody after he was seen running away from where the Hyundai Genesis had been abandoned.

Police said both the Hyundai Genesis and the Chevy Silverado were reported stolen out of the Chattanooga and North Georgia area.

"All seven suspects were positively identified by the two victims, while two of the suspects were found to have active warrants out of Hamilton County," KPD said.