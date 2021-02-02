KPD and family increases award to $50,000 for information about 2020 murder

The family of Aseal Iysheh is offering $50,000 for information about her murder in 2020.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On the one-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman, the Knoxville Police Department said they are continuing to look for information about her murder.

The family of Aseal Iysheh is also offering $50,000 for information that helps police identify, arrest and convict the person or people responsible for her death, according to a release from police.

On June 11, 2020, police responded to calls about an incident at the BJ's Food Mart at 2310 East Magnolia Avenue, at around 9:30 p.m. There, they found Iysheh dead in the parking lot from several gunshot wounds.

Police said they believe there were several people in the parking lot at the time whole saw the shooting, but none have come forward with information.

No suspects or arrests have been made in connection to her death, police said.

Anyone with information should reach out to Investigator Jason Booker at (865) 215-7320 or email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.