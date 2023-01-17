KPD arrests two 15-year-olds from New York after Magnolia Avenue shooting and I-40 chase

KPD said the two have been charged with attempted murder after shooting at a man who was trying to stop them from breaking into his car.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two 15-year-olds from New York are in custody after a shooting in East Knoxville and a chase that ended in a crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers said they responded to an apartment on East Magnolia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told police the two teens were trying to break into his car in the parking lot when he intervened, saying the teens shot at him and drove away. The man was not hit by gunfire, KPD said.

Officers located the vehicle about 10 minutes later after police received a hit from a license plate camera. Police tried to stop the car near the ramp to I-40 at Cherry Street, saying the car did not stop and drove off.

Police continued chasing the car down I-40 until it crashed near Asheville Highway. Police said the two ran from the crash, and officers continued to chase them with the help of a K-9 team. Both suspects were taken into custody around 9:45 a.m.

Officers said they found several guns, including some that had been stolen. KPD said the vehicle they were driving was also reported stolen.

KPD is not identifying the teens. The two have been charged with attempted second-degree murder. KPD said other charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.