A foot chase and a traffic stop on a KAT bus nabbed one man and two teens that police say robbed a Family Dollar store.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, officers were called to the store on Magnolia Ave. at 10:23 Wednesday night for a robbery in progress.

The 911 caller said three males were in the store demanding money at gunpoint.

When they arrived, two 15-year-old suspects ran out the door. The officers chased them, and after a lengthy foot pursuit, KPD said they were caught.

Jordan Scott

KCSO

The third suspect, identified as 24-year-old Jordan Scott, was spotted by officers getting on to a nearby KAT bus a short time later.

Officers performed a traffic stop on the bus and arrested Scott.

All three were returned to the store where the victims positively identified them as the robbers. They were all charged with attempted robbery and Scott with resisting arrest.

No one was hurt and no money was taken during the incident.