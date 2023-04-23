KPD arrests man after deadly stabbing Sunday morning

Knoxville Police said it arrested 61-year-old Kenneth Hall and charged him with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said a woman is dead after a stabbing during the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to KPD, officers responded to a call around 3:20 a.m. to KFD Station 10 on Sevier Avenue. A woman appeared at the KFD Station after being stabbed in the 1400 block of East Moody Avenue.

KPD said the victim was treated at the scene and taken to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

KPD said witnesses reported the victim and a male suspect were in an altercation where the man pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and ran from the scene.

KPD said officers located the man on James White Parkway and took him into custody without incident.

Officers identified the suspect as 61-year-old Kenneth Hall. He is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.