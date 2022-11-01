x
KPD arrests man indicted of murder around three months after fatal shooting

The Knoxville Police Department said Venice Foster was arrested after a traffic stop at Cherry Street and Nichols Avenue.
Credit: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Thursday they arrested a man they were looking for on first-degree murder charges.

They said Venice Foster, 57, was arrested around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. They said he was arrested after a traffic stop at Cherry Street and Nichols Avenue.

Foster was sought on indictments of first-degree murder after the fatal shooting of Brandon Murrell, 31, on Jan. 11, 2022. He was found outside of a home with at least one gunshot wound, according to authorities.

Murrell was later declared dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. 

