KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fight that broke out in the West Town Mall Saturday night led to two juvenile arrests, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The fight broke out and involved a "large group of juveniles" around the Regal Cinema, KPD said.

Two juvenile males, 13 and 14, were arrested. The 13-year-old was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct, while the 14-year-old was arrested for disorderly conduct, KPD said.