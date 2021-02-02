KPD arrest wanted felon accused of rape, assault and robbery

Desmond Hatchett, 41, of Knoxville was taken into custody on Sunday, Sept. 5

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Departments Community Engagement Response Team captured wanted felon Desmond Hatchett, 42, of Knoxville on Sunday around 6:15 p.m., KPD said.

Hatchett was wanted for seven outstanding warrants out of Knox County. These warrants include aggravated burglary, aggravated domestic assault, violation of an order of protection and failure to appear on charges of: rape, robbery, aggravated burglary, KPD said.

Officers spotted a red Ford Taurus known to be occupied by Hatchett and attempted to initiate a traffic stop with him. Hatchett fled from officers at a high rate of speed, according to KPD.

Officers initiated their emergency equipment while on N. Mary Street near Magnolia Avenue, but Hatchett continued to flee from officers for several minutes until he came to a stop in a driveway in the 4100 block of Skyline Drive and fled on foot, KPD said.

After a brief foot pursuit, officers took Hatchett into custody without further incident, according to KPD.